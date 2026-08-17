Crews Gaining Ground On Woods Fire In Stanislaus National

The Woods Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has been holding at about 65 acres. It was located last week following a lightning storm system and is burning in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness, two miles northwest of the Clarks Fork Campground and east of the Dardanelles.

It is about 10% contained. The operations transitioned into a larger Type 3 incident management team on Saturday. Fire crews have been working to stop the progression on both the east and west sides. Crews are utilizing the Arnot Creek Trailhead. No homes or structures are threatened, and there are no evacuation warnings. There are 102 firefighters assigned to the incident.

They include Big Bear IHC HC1 (San Bernadino NF), Little Tujunga IHC HC1 (Angeles NF), Springville HC2IA (Sequoia NF), Crew 81 HC2 (Tuolumne Rancheria), and Engine Squad E332. Two helicopters from Bald Mountain Helibase are conducting water drops. Being that it is in a very isolated region, the Stanislaus National Forest Pack Stock program is supporting the fire crews by packing supplies to the site with a string of mules.