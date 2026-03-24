Give Feedback On Wildfire Fuel Reduction

Valley Springs, CA – Fire officials in Calaveras County are seeking the public’s feedback on wildfire fuel reduction and focusing on the Northwestern (NW) Calaveras Fuelbreak Project in the Valley Springs area.

The Calaveras County Resource Conservation District (CCRCD) manages the large-scale wildfire mitigation initiative project. The goal is to reduce the intensity and rate of wildfire spread in the Rancho Calaveras and Quail Oaks areas by clearing excess vegetation and establishing strategic fuel breaks. This will involve treating 470 acres of mixed chaparral and brush on private lands near Valley Springs.

“Everyone is welcome—your voice matters! Join us for a community discussion on wildfire fuel reduction and upcoming projects in Northwest Calaveras County,” relayed CCRCD officials.

The meeting is Thursday, March 26, 2026, 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall, 300 W. Daphne Street, Valley Springs. District officials provided this meeting schedule:

4:30 – 5:30 PM | Roundtable Discussion:

Community priorities for projects

Needs of the community

5:30 – 6:30 PM | Town Hall:

Start date of the NW Calaveras Fuelbreak Project

Questions & discussion about the project

Speakers & Project Team:

Calaveras County Resource Conservation District Staff

Rubie Teffeteller, Forester (Mason, Bruce & Gerard).

Dan Liechty, CCRCD Project Manager

Nate’s Tree Service, Field Work Contractor

Funded by CAL Fire, the project’s projected cost exceeds $2.4 million. For more information on the meeting or questions, click here or contact Walter Tryon at wtryon@calaverasrcd.org | (209) 743‑8140 or Admin Asst. for CCRCD – mcole@calaverasrcd.org 209.743.8799