Jacksonville Road To Close Twice Before Next Month

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County Public Works crews will close a section of Jacksonville Road in Jamestown twice before the end of the month.

Road crews will be conducting maintenance requiring the full closure of the roadway from Algerine to Bell Mooney roads. The work will take nearly two weeks, beginning on Monday, May 18, 2026, and running through Friday, May 22, 2026. Then the roadway reopens for the weekend, and construction starts again on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and continues until Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each scheduled day.

Motorists are asked to slow down and follow all signage and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.