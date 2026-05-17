Update: Dawson Fire Ignites In La Grange

Update at 1:47 pm: CAL Fire has revised the size estimate of the Dawson Fire to be 200 acres. It is holding at J-59. The CHP continues to have J-59 closed at Old La Grange Road. The fire is burning in a grassy area. Travelers will need to avoid the location.

Original story posted at 1:39 pm: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are fighting a vegetation fire in the area of J-59 and Old La Grange Road in Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports that it is 100 acres and burning in grasslands. It ignited in the noon hour. Additional resources are responding to the scene. The CHP has closed J-59 near Old La Grange Road.

Travelers will need to avoid the area this afternoon.