$249,000 Transportation Grant To Plan Improvements Around Standard Sports Facilities

Standard, CA — The Tuolumne County Transportation Council has received a $249,380 grant to launch a study on how to improve access, connectivity, and safety around Standard Park and the neighboring Foundation Sports Park.

The funding is through a state Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant program.

Potential improvements to be explored include additional parking, electric vehicle charging stations, bike lanes, trail connections, a potential new creekside trail, transit stops, new lighting, and landscape improvements.

The study will focus on identifying opportunities for public, private, and non-profit partners to work together and make strategic investments to support recreation, community health, youth activities, and economic vitality.

The Tuolumne County Transportation Council reports that there will be various public engagement opportunities throughout the planning process. An advisory committee will be established to help guide the study. It is expected to have representatives from local tribal governments, youth organizations, community groups, recreation providers, and other stakeholders.