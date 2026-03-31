Yosemite Clean Energy Secures $416,000 Catalyst Grant

Tuolumne County, CA —Yosemite Clean Energy, which is planning a gasification bioenergy facility in Tuolumne County, has been awarded a $416,000 catalyst grant from the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council.

The funding, part of the statewide California Jobs First Initiative, will support the development of a cutting-edge biomass and timber inventory model. This predictive tool is designed to foster a sustainable “bioeconomy” across the Central Sierra Nevada region, including Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Alpine, Mono, and Inyo counties.

The company converts biomass into renewable hydrogen biofuel.

The eventual planned facility in Tuolumne County aims to transform forest waste into a high-value resource. The plant will utilize up to 100,000 bone-dry tons of wood biomass annually to produce carbon-negative hydrogen.

By utilizing Austrian-based gasification technology, the project aims to reduce wildfire risk and create jobs. The Tuolumne facility will directly employ 70 people, with dozens of other indirect positions likely to be established in the local timber and transport sectors.

Yosemite Clean Energy CEO Thomas Hobby emphasized that, unlike many developers, his team is prioritizing a “biometric survey” to ensure long-term viability.

“We are grateful for this funding to support a robust feedstock analysis,” Hobby said. “This inventory and planning tool will help us ensure the success of our project as we seek to work with our local, state, and federal agencies.”

The project is also a community effort. Yosemite Clean Energy is partnering with Columbia College and the Yosemite Rivers Alliance, employing eight students and several staff members to conduct the forest inventory work.

Proponents note that the project represents more than just energy—it represents safety. Former Tuolumne County Supervisor Sherri Brennan, now an internal consultant for Yosemite Clean Energy, noted that the region is still dealing with the scars of the 2013 Rim Fire.

“Locally, we all remember the devastation,” Brennan said. “Infrastructure investments like this will bend the catastrophic wildfire curve… we can regain forest balance and minimize the impact of fire on our community, wildlife, and air quality while providing living-wage jobs. What a win!”

Sierra Jobs First, which awarded the grant money, is a regional initiative working towards high-quality job growth, climate resilience, and economic prosperity.