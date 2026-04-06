Sonora Leaders To Discuss Park Project, Roundup Preparations, Cuesta Heights

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will have the first meeting of April later today at 5 pm.

There will be a final vote on extending the Cuesta Heights subdivision map, which allows for 46 housing lots to be developed at the intersection of Shaws Flat Road and Roble Road. An initial reading of the ordinance to extend the map by seven years was approved last week, 5-0. The project was first approved in 2008.

There will also be a vote on approving a contract with George Reed Construction to replace the spongy playground surface at Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora. We reported earlier that the Sonora Area Foundation approved a nearly $60,000 grant to the city to fully fund the project. The total cost is estimated to be $58,960.

There will also be a discussion and vote on moving forward with community engagement efforts on a downtown sidewalk improvement project, and to close roads (and allow for alcohol consumption) during the May 9 Mother Lode Roundup Parade.

Today’s 5 pm meeting at City Hall in Sonora is open to the public.