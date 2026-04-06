Calaveras County Warns Of Rideshare Courier Scam Targeting Elderly

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an emerging scam that targets elderly community members by using rideshare services to collect cash.

The sheriff’s office warns the public that suspects contact victims by phone while posing as law enforcement officers, bank officials, or family members in distress. The callers create a sense of urgency and instruct victims to withdraw large sums of money. Victims are then directed to place the cash in an envelope or package, which is picked up by a rideshare driver and delivered to unknown suspects. Officials emphasized that law enforcement will never request money to be picked up or delivered, especially through a rideshare service. Authorities also warned residents not to hand over cash or valuables to any courier or driver, noting that suspects may claim an agent or delivery service will come directly to a home.

In many cases, scammers stay on the phone and guide victims through the process while they withdraw money. They often demand secrecy and use spoofed phone numbers that appear legitimate on caller ID to gain trust, authorities said. The sheriff’s office urged residents to be cautious of urgent requests and to verify claims by contacting a trusted family member or local law enforcement agency. Officials said suspects frequently pressure victims to act immediately.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is advised not to comply and to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500. In an emergency, call 911.