Protecting Against Impacts Of Gann Fire And Sizzling Temps

Smoke from the Gann Fire burning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—PG&E live camera 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (8/5/26)

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County pollution control and health officials warn residents to protect against current wildfire smoke and the sizzling temperatures that could become extreme this weekend.

“Improving indoor air quality and reducing exposure to smoke are some of the best ways to protect your health during a wildfire,” said Lisa Medina, Environmental Management Agency Director. “If you need to be outside when smoke is heavy, a properly fitted N95 or KN95 respirator can help reduce the amount of harmful smoke particles you breathe.”

With Gann Fire smoke pervasive in the county and even seen in neighboring counties, including Tuolumne County, its activity continues to impact the area. The Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and Calaveras County Public Health urge homeowners to take measures against wildfire smoke and hot temperatures. The combination of wildfire smoke and heat can raise the risk of major health concerns, especially for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung disorders. Wildfire smoke contains microscopic particles that cannot be seen. These particles can go deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream. Smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, cause asthma, make breathing difficult, and raise the risk of heart and lung diseases.

“When wildfire smoke is present, even healthy individuals can experience symptoms,” said Dr. Rene Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer. “If you notice smoky conditions, limit your time outdoors, avoid strenuous activity, stay hydrated, and pay close attention to children, older adults, and anyone with existing medical conditions.”

Both departments provide these tips on how to protect against wildfire smoke and heat:

Keep indoor air as clean as possible and keep windows and doors closed. If using air conditioning, use the system on the recirculation setting. Avoid cooling methods that bring smoky outdoor air indoors. If your home becomes uncomfortably hot, consider visiting a public building such as your local library.

If you must be outdoors in smoky conditions, wear a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask.

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Drink plenty of water and avoid dehydration.

Check on neighbors, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Follow evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities.

People at Higher Risk should take these extra precautions offered by health officials:

Children and infants

Adults age 65 and older

Pregnant individuals

People with asthma, COPD, or other lung diseases

People with heart disease

Individuals with weakened immune systems

Seek medical attention immediately if you or someone else experiences severe difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, fainting, or symptoms of heat stroke.

The Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District will continue to monitor air quality in the county and issue new alerts as conditions change.