Caltrans To Reopen Another Section Of Sonora Pass

Tuolumne County, CA—Caltrans reports that it will reopen another eastbound section of Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

As we reported here in March, Caltrans reopened that section of the pass to Eagle Meadows nearly two weeks ago due to favorable road conditions and warmer weather. Caltrans reports that the eastbound Kennedy Meadows gate will reopen on Thursday (4/9/26) at 2 p.m.

“Caltrans will keep the EB SR-108 closure at Kennedy Meadows Resort & Pack Station through the upcoming weather event and re-evaluate the roadway next week,” relayed state road officials, adding, “Our Caltrans Long Barn maintenance crew will continue working to clear the roadway of any remaining debris and make needed repairs to safely re-open the highway in the coming week(s).”

Caltrans District 10 also oversees Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, which remains closed to eastbound traffic at Lake Alpine. While plow crews continued to clear snow and debris, no update was provided on the progress of the work or when a section of the highway would reopen. Caltrans aims to get these passes open by Memorial Day weekend.

Tioga Pass Highway 120, operated by Yosemite National Park, is still closed within the park from Tuolumne Grove, just east of Crane Flat, to the Tioga Pass Entrance Station. Park officials have stated that spring clearing will begin on April 15.

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