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STF Firefighters Battling Blaze In Emigrant Wilderness

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By Tracey Petersen
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STF Wildfire Alert graphic

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Sonora, CA—Stanislaus National Forest firefighters are battling the Grouse Fire in the Emigrant Wilderness, and additional resources are heading to the scene.

The flames broke out east of Relief Reservoir near the Kennedy Meadows area south of Highway 108 on Friday (7/24/26) afternoon. This morning, the fire is estimated to be 4-5 acres. It is moving at a moderate to slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened. There is no information regarding the status of containment.

There are 30 personnel, including two hand crews, working on fire suppression efforts. One Type 2 helicopter has also been requested, along with other ground resources, which are already heading to the scene. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

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