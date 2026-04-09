District Two TC Supervisor Candidates To Share Opinions

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to hear from all six of the candidates running for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors District Two position.

They include incumbent Ryan Campbell and challengers Mark Brooks, Steve Green, Juli Healy, Diego Martinez, and Rayanne Tamayo. It will start at 6 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The forum is pre-recorded and will air in its entirety, unedited. The candidates have a chance to provide opening and closing statements about their campaigns and also answer a series of questions that were not provided ahead of time. It is an opportunity to hear about their goals and priorities and where they stand on issues facing the county.

During the June Primary, if one of the candidates receives over 50% of the vote, they will win the seat outright. If no candidate receives over 50%, the top two vote getters will move on to a November runoff.

The District Two seat covers a geographical area around Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake, Crystal Falls, and Cedar Ridge.

Click here to find the archived Tuesday forum with Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools candidates Zack Abernathy and Gabe Wingo and the District Three Supervisor forum with Anaiah Kirk.

The District Two Forum will also appear on the same MML Election page later this evening.