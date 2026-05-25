Burning Planned Near Lake Camanche

Clements, CA — The East Bay Municipal Utilities District, in partnership with CAL Fire, is planning to do prescribed burning throughout this week near Lake Camanche.

The burning will be in the vicinity of North McIntire Road near the Mokelumne River fish hatchery. It is anticipated throughout the daytime hours, today (Monday) through Wednesday. About 80 acres are planned to be ignited. CAL Fire will remain in the area, patrolling the project, until it is fully extinguished.

Smoke is anticipated to be visible near Lake Camanche.