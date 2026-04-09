SES To Interview Candidates For Open Board Seats

Sonora, CA — Six people have expressed interest in joining the Sonora Elementary School District Board of Trustees.

We reported earlier that three members of the Tuolumne County Board of Education are also serving on the Sonora Elementary Board following the resignation of former members Steve Roos, Cody Ritts, and Reed Schoedl.

Steven Treat, Cyndi Simonson, and Jerry Whitehead volunteered to serve on the SES board in a temporary capacity and were sworn in during a March 11 meeting.

The list of people who have submitted applications includes Rachel Beckham, Benjamin McDonald, Craig Pedro, Tyler Piche, Tiffany Rizzo-Weaver, and Casey Townsend. The candidates will be interviewed at a special open-to-the-public meeting at 5:30 pm, Friday, April 10, in the school library. A vote to appoint three members is planned immediately after.

Also this week, the board voted during a Wednesday regular meeting to explore sharing a Superintendent with the Columbia Elementary District. If approved by Columbia’s school board, its current Superintendent, Dr. Nicolas Wade, would serve in the joint role.

Twila Tosh is currently serving as the SES Interim Superintendent after Cheryl Griffith’s contract was terminated.