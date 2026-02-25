Short-term Solution For Open Sonora Elementary Board Seats

Sonora, CA — Three members of the Tuolumne County Board of Education will also serve temporarily on the Sonora Elementary Board of Trustees.

Steve Roos resigned effective February 12, Reed Schoedl on February 18, and Cody Ritts on February 23.

Because the board no longer had a quorum, a special meeting was held on Tuesday evening by the Tuolumne County Board of Education. In this type of situation, Steven Treat, as the Board President of the county board, has the authority to appoint members from the board to fill the Sonora Elementary vacancies until new members are either appointed or elected. It is in addition to their roles on the county board of education.

Treat, Cyndi Simonson, and Jerry Whitehead volunteered to serve on the Sonora Elementary board in a temporary capacity. All three will be sworn in during a March 11 Sonora Elementary Board meeting.