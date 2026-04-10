Sonora Cleanup Shows Disturbing Trend

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Public Health says its Downtown Sonora cleanup event earlier this year exposed a disturbing trend as volunteers found two products harmful to youth littered on the ground.

As reported here, the Tobacco & Litter Volunteer Clean Up event was held earlier this year to address garbage, tobacco waste, and other pollutants dropped on the ground. Some of those items were nicotine and caffeine pouches.

“In our Downtown Sonora litter cleanup in February, we found pouches on the ground in our community,” stated local health officials. “Sadly, we know that young people are using these products and may not even know the difference between a nicotine pouch and a caffeine pouch.”

Health officials relay that nicotine pouches are highly addictive and require a person to be 21 years old to purchase. They can cause side effects such as nausea and high blood pressure, and negatively impact mental health. (Click here for more health details on this product.) Regarding the caffeine pouches, health officials say they can be mildly addictive and are recommended for ages 18+. The side effects include jitters, increased heart rate, and potential sleep disruption.

Health officials advise parents, “Both of these products are stimulants and not recommended for youth. Be informed. Know the facts.”