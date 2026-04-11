Is Texting While Driving Worth Your Life?

Sonora, CA—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) advises drivers that a few seconds of glancing away from the road may result in tragedy, which is why they are offering safety tips this April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes on the roadways, and it is entirely preventable, according to the CHP.

“Every day, drivers make choices that can change lives in seconds. Looking down at a phone, adjusting music, or any moment your attention leaves the road increases the risk of a crash,” stated CHP officials. They offer these tips for ways to cut out the distractions: