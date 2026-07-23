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Paving Work To Close Tuolumne Roadway

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By Tracey Petersen
Road closed to thru traffic sign

Road closed to thru traffic sign

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Tuolumne, CA – Paving work next week will cause lengthy delays in the Tuolumne area of Tuolumne County due to the closure of First Avenue.

Crews will begin paving on Monday, July 27, 2026, and run until Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuolumne County Public Works says the work will require the full closure of the roadway near Birch and Carter streets, off Tuolumne Road North. Delays may reach 20 minutes, but residents and first responders will still have access.

The following county-maintained roads will experience impacts:

  • First Avenue from Buchanan Road to the end of First Avenue

Motorists are asked to follow all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the cone zone.

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