Assemblyman Tangipa Seeks Answers About $19-million California PR Contract

Sacramento, CA — A “California Brand Campaign” has caught the attention of Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa.

Tangipa, the Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, has sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting full disclosure of the contract between the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) and global PR firm Edelman, along with all competing bids and scoring documents used in the selection process.

The campaign is designed to combat some of the negative narratives in the state.

Tangipa argues, “Maybe if Newsom actually delivered on his promises to build housing, fix homelessness, and lower costs, California wouldn’t have the reputation it has today. Instead, he’s spending millions in taxpayer dollars on a PR campaign to cover up his failures.”

The planned California Brand Campaign includes $14 million for advertising and media placement and $5 million for agency fees, production, and travel.

Tangipia is requesting to receive the documents by April 16 and to have a representative from Go-Biz testify before the Assembly Budget Committee.