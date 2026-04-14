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Nevada Earthquake Felt In California

By B.J. Hansen
Nevada Earthquake Map - USGS Image

Nevada Earthquake Map - USGS Image

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Silver Springs, NV — An estimated 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Silver Springs, Nevada, on Monday, and it was felt in parts of the greater Mother Lode region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from the incident, according to various media reports out of Nevada. It happened at 6:29 pm. There was also a series of aftershocks, with the largest being around 3.6, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was near the Lahontan State Recreational area, about 60 miles southeast of Reno.

Some Mother Lode residents reported to Central Sierra Broadcasting that they felt the earthquake shortly before 6:30 pm.

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