MACT Health Announces New Executive Director

Angels Camp, CA — Noting it is a pivotal leadership transition that will propel the organization into a new era, the MACT Health Board has announced the hiring of a new Executive Director.

Mariela B. Contreras, who was previously the Finance Director/Deputy Executive Director, is stepping into the role.

In announcing the change, the statement from MACT notes, “This transition marks a deliberate and highly positive shift in strategic direction for MACT Health Board Inc. As the community’s needs grow, the organization recognizes the vital importance of adapting its care approach.”

Under Contreras’s leadership, MACT is planning to embark on ambitious plans to overhaul and optimize the patient experience. MACT notes that her deep understanding of the organization’s operational framework, combined with a clear, innovative vision for the future, will help implement enhancements across all of its facilities.

Contreras states, “Our primary focus is the population we serve, and this transition represents a needed change in our strategic direction. We are committed to ensuring that every interaction our patients have with us is seamless, supportive, and optimized for their health. We have set ambitious goals to elevate our standards and redefine what quality care looks like in our communities.”

The statement adds that MACT is dedicated to becoming the “definitive benchmark” for patient healthcare in the Sierra Nevada, proudly serving Native Americans and everyone else in the broader communities it serves.

The primary mission of the Mariposa, Amador, Alpine, Calaveras, and Tuolumne (MACT) Health Board, Inc. is to improve the health status of the American Indian and Alaskan Native population. It has a comprehensive health care system, designed to preserve and promote the traditional well-being and cultural sensitivity of the tribal communities.

MACT Health has facilities in Angels Camp, Valley Springs, Ione, Jackson, Mariposa, San Andreas, Sonora, Sutter Creek, Bear Valley, and Markleeville.