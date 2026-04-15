One Dead After Tunnel Collapsed In Calaveras County

Copperopolis, CA – One person is dead and another injured after a tunnel collapse in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County near the Stanislaus County line and the Goodwin Dam Recreation Area.

The incident occurred around 3:42 p.m. Yesterday, at the Canyon Tunnel Project, a joint venture between the South San Joaquin Irrigation District (SSJID) and the Oakdale Irrigation District (OID). The work is being done by Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring out of Antioch. The project involves building a new 12,000-foot water conveyance tunnel to bypass a risk-prone section of the century-old Joint Supply Canal (JSC) near Goodwin Dam.

When first responders arrived on the scene near the intersection of Schell and Sonora roads, between Copperopolis and Knights Ferry, they found one injured individual who had escaped the tunnel collapse. They were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. A second individual was trapped inside the tunnel. Modesto Fire Department officials relayed, “Despite rescue efforts, that individual has been confirmed deceased.”

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) was on the scene on Tuesday to investigate. The incident is currently operating under unified command with Copperopolis Fire, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, who report that this remains an active incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.