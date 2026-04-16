Weekend Events In April

There are several events planned for this weekend including the Aronos Research Club’s History Mystery Walk in downtown Sonora. The 10-location program is available every Friday through May 29th. The walks are free, this Friday join by meeting at Courthouse Park in Sonora at 10 AM.

The Sonora Lions Club presents the Harvey “Dusty” Rhodes’ annual Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser is on Friday. The Sonora Elks Lodge will host the event beginning at 5:30 PM, doors open at 5 PM. The event’s proceeds benefit the Sonora Lions Club Programs. Attendees are also encouraged to bring used, unwanted eyeglasses, hearing aids and empty ink cartridges for recycling.

Later Friday evening at the Aronos Club location, join the Aronos Barn Dance. It is the last social barn dance that is being taught and called by Maya Roe as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday The Old Mill Run on-site registration begins 7:15 AM at Columbia State Historic Park. There will be a Mini Mill Run, a Young Mill Run and a 10k run. There is also an optional two mile walk and run as detailed here.

Saturday the Jamestown Promotion Club, Sierra Bible Church, and Triple R Tattoo & Art Studio are sponsoring a Touch-A-Truck event. It will take place in and around Rocca Park in Jamestown from 11 AM to 3 PM. The free family event will feature arts, crafts, music and a wide variety of vehicles as detailed here.

Saturday is a Cornhole fundraiser tournament hosted by the TJ Walker Memorial Foundation from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Freedom Sports Facility off Nugget Boulevard. The foundation raises money to break the silence, end the stigma, and support suicide awareness and mental health education, more details are in the event listing here.

Join the Cinco de Mayo Bunco and Luncheon on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. Doors open at 11:30 AM, there will be a raffle and tickets include a tostada luncheon and bunco as detailed here.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse presents the annual Great Steak Barbecue at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Jamestown on Saturday. The doors open at 4 PM as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown is open and offering the special Wildflower Train. The special springtime train rides on this Saturday and on April 25, and May 2 will include a California State Parks naturalist who will narrate the ride, identify flowers, and answer questions. More details are in the event listing here.

Saturday is the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s K9 Dinner and Auction. The event will help raise funds for the K9 program at Chicken Ranch Casino and Resort. The cocktail hour begins at 5 PM. Details and tickets information are in the event listing.

Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy presents their final main stage performance called 13 JR. The Musical. Performances are each Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting today through April 25th. The coming-of-age play about finding where you belong, is rated PG.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing Eureka Day, a comedy for anyone who has ever sat through a meeting that went spectacularly off the rails. Set at a progressive private school in Berkeley, the performance follows the school’s executive committee, a group devoted to consensus, compassion, and making sure every voice is heard. Details are in the blog MCT opens season with Tony Winner. Ticket details and performance dates through May 3 are here.

The 43rd Annual Sonora Home and Garden Show is on Saturday and Sunday form 10 AM to 4 PM both days at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Admission is free. Parking, and the shuttle route to and from the event and the Junction Shopping Center are also free.

Yosemite Rivers Alliance is looking for help replanting forests burned in the Rim Fire, which burned over 250,000 acres across Tuolumne and Mariposa counties in 2013. Help restore forests on the public lands by planting trees, details are here.

There will be an Earth Day Clean Up of the Copperopolis area on Sunday. Meet the event organizers at Fig & Grove at 10 AM. Earth day is Wednesday, June 22.

The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is next Thursday, April 23, from 4-7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Mother Lode anglers will celebrate “Fishmas,” next weekend, when California’s traditional trout season opens Saturday, April 25. Also Love Tuolumne County 2026 is happening April 25-26, register for one of 16 projects here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened up to Kennedy Meadows as detailed here.