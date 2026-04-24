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Annual Event To Close Streets In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Road closed to thru traffic sign

Road closed to thru traffic sign

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San Andreas, CA—An event in Calaveras County will impact traffic in San Andreas tomorrow.

The sixth annual Ragin Cajun Festival will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The yearly celebration features live music, merchants, and additional food stalls on Main Street, with the proceeds supporting Hospice of Amador and Calaveras.

County officials from the public works department provided this list of the roads closed by this event:

  • Main Street, from St. Charles Street/Hwy 49 (it remains open) to Court Street, and Court Street.

County road officials encourage motorists to follow all traffic control signs and the directions of on-site personnel. Travelers may find it an ideal opportunity to take a rest and join in the festivities.

For more event information, contact the San Andreas Rotary Club at 209-498-8054. Additionally, click here for mymotherlode.com’s events calendar for information on happenings in the region.

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