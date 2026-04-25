BOR Updates New Melones Lake Spring And Summer Operations

Sonora, CA – As part of its seasonal transition, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) is adjusting hours at New Melones Lake beginning May 1st.

As temperatures rise and attendance grows, Reclamation advises visitors to plan for revised access hours, watercraft regulations, and recreational activities. BOR provided this list of updates:

Boating and Mussel Prevention:

Reclamation requires that all boats launching at New Melones Lake participate in a mandatory 30-day quarantine or make a reservation through New Melones Lake Marina to receive a decontamination wash to prevent the introduction of the Golden Mussel, an invasive species found in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Summer Boat Launch Hours:

Glory Hole Point:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Monday through Thursday

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Friday through Sunday and federal holidays

Tuttletown:

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Friday through Sunday and federal holidays

CLOSED Monday through Thursday

For decontamination information, please email pr@newmeloneslakemarina.com or click here. BOR Tip: Boaters should confirm ramp closing times with operators to avoid delays or a second quarantine period.

Glory Hole Recreation Area:

Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Campgrounds reservable at www.recreation.gov—Glory Hole Campgrounds or click here.https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234073

Day Use Areas are open sunrise to sunset.

Tuttletown Recreation Area:

Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Campgrounds CLOSED

Day Use Areas open sunrise to sunset

Natural Bridges and Other Outlying Day Use Areas:

Open sunrise to sunset

Parking is often limited.

Follow all posted signage.

Pack out all waste.

New Melones Lake Administration & Visitor Center:

The visitor center and museum are closed.

The administration building is typically open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays.

America the Beautiful Interagency passes, and New Melones Lake annual day-use and boat launch passes are available at the administration building.

BOR Tip: Prior to arrival, it is recommended to call the office phone number to confirm that day’s operating hours.

For more information about activities, fees, maps, and updates, call 209-459-7290 or email BOR-NewMelonesRec@usbr.gov or click here.