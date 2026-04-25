TNT Bust Uncovers Large Amount Of Heroin Trafficing

La Grange, CA – A Coulterville man was arrested and placed on a $100,000 bail for heroin sales after an earlier bust in Groveland led to an investigation that turned up a significant amount of heroin and other drugs.

According to TNT authorities, after a two-month investigation that began when a Groveland traffic stop in February revealed black tar heroin, investigators discovered that 64-year-old Michael Leslie Proctor was importing heroin from the Central Valley to the Groveland region to sell. Then, on April 9th, the proctor was pulled over in the La Grange area. A search of his vehicle and his residence found 137.5 grams (over 1/4 pound) of heroin and $2,909 in cash—a second raid located additional narcotics, methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug-related items.

Subsequently, Proctor was arrested on multiple felony charges, including transportation and possession of heroin for sale, possession of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, as he is not allowed to have it. TNT officials added that his passenger, 58-year-old Jaymee Troi McFarland, was cited for drug paraphernalia.