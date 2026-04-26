Raised Here to Grow Here

UC Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County are holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during Open Garden Day at their demonstration garden. Located on the campus of Cassina High School at 251 South Barretta Street in Sonora, the sale will take place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Available plants have been raised locally by Master Gardeners so that they are optimally adapted to growing in YOUR garden. The master gardener plant sale is a cost-effective and timely way to purchase vegetable starts for planting in your summer garden. This year we are expecting a wide variety of vegetables, including several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, onions and eggplant.

Come check out the selections of herbs, including rosemary. Expect to find natives and pollinator-friendly plants. There will be perennials, succulents, house plants and trees, along with a number of other surprises. Master gardeners will be on hand to offer planting suggestions and growing advice. It is recommended that you bring your own trays and boxes to carry your treasures.

This is a “low-tech” plant sale; cash and checks are gladly accepted, but credit or debit cards cannot be processed. The plant sale is the major source of funding for master gardener program projects. Money from the plant sale supports a number of Master Gardener activities throughout the year, including, but not limited to, Open Garden Days, school gardens and educational programs.

In addition to purchasing plants, feel free to talk to a master gardener to find answers to your home gardening questions, including plant and pest problems. When the garden is not open, home gardening assistance is offered by UCCE Master Gardeners through the help line at: 209-533-5912. The public may leave a message regarding a problem and a UCCE Master Gardener will return the call. You can also fill out our “Ask a Master Gardener” online form here .

The Demonstration Garden is a project of the University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County, whose primary goal is to educate the public about home gardening. Proceeds from plant sales support the UCCE Master Gardeners’ education programs and maintenance of the Demonstration Garden. For additional details contact the Tuolumne County UC Cooperative Extension office at (209) 533-6995.

Rebecca Miller-Cripps is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.