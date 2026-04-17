Hundreds Expected in Columbia For The Old Mill Run

Columbia CA — Hundreds are expected in Columbia State Historic Park this Saturday morning for the Old Mill Run. Race Director since 2018, Dave Urquhart, says this is his last year organizing the event and he is honoring race founder Chris Bateman.

Bateman points to Jim Fixx for adding to the jogging enthusiasm with his book “The Complete Book of Running” published in 1977. The book has a red cover that features Fixx’s signature red shoes. Bateman says, “It was a sport that I attached myself to because I was no good at any sports that required any degree of coordination.” Running, he adds, was pretty simple and something he could do.

The Old Mill Run features a 10K Run, 1 or 2-Mile Walk, and a 2 Mile Run, all starting at 9 AM. Shorter routes travel up to the old school house and back, while the two-mile and 10K routes go along Parrotts Ferry Road and along several backroads near the Columbia Airport. There is a Kids Mini Mill for ages 6 and under at 8:40 AM and a Kids Mill for ages 7 to 12 at 8:50 AM. Onsite registration begins at 7:15 AM. The good time is increased by the kids receiving gift certificates for candy and top men’s and women’s winners get $250 cash each.

As the website details, “Old Mill quickly became an annual family reunion for foothill runners, complete with elders, kindly aunts, cranky uncles and nervous newcomers.” According to the website the first Old Mill Run had a turnout of 263 runners in 1978 and the number of participants increased to 700.

The route has changed, but the starting line and finish line remain on Main Street in Columbia. There are many who, “Gather at the Columbia gazebo to swap stories, lies and excuses, jokes and jibes, high fives and thumbs up.”

Early pre-registrants before April 3rd will get a t-shirt, with artwork by Chuck Waldman. Bateman states he is mildly embarrassed for his name to be featured on the shirt, and is happy that he helped start the event “way back when” joking that he hopes his name doesn’t impact t-shirt sales.

This year Bateman hopes for some record-breaking, noting Sonora High School track star Broen Holman will be out of town in Arizona leaving the race wide open to the runners taking on the 6.2 mile course. Race results for 2024 are here, historical race results through 2021 are on Oldmillrun.org

There is a family rate for families that sign up at the race this Saturday. Registration is the same price as it has been for past 8 years; $25 for anyone over 13 and $15 for children. Money from the event benefits the Wings Fund which helps local families with children needing medical care out of the county and the Tuolumne County Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Urquhart and Bateman note that while they are stepping down from managing the event, Columbia Elementary School already has several people involved with the race and they willingly accepted taking it over. Next year the Old Mill Run will become a fundraiser for the elementary school.