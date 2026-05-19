Supervisors Have Contentious Start To Meeting, Discuss Lake Tulloch, Habitat

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted on numerous items during the morning portion of today’s meeting.

The meeting got off to a contentious start during the opening public comments, where people can talk about any items not on the printed agenda. Board Chair Steve Griefer announced that since the meeting room is 100 feet from a polling location (June 2 election), there can be no “electioneering,” or making statements in support or against a candidate related to the upcoming election.

Christopher Buttner was the first speaker, who identified himself as the editor of CalaverasWatchDog.com, noting that he exposes government corruption in a multi-county region. He started to talk about what he said were allegations of corruption against District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, and Board Chair Griefer quickly attempted to interrupt him, but Buttner kept talking. Griefer announced to the back of the room to “please turn off his microphone until we have a moment,” which soon happened (mic was cut-off), but Buttner continued to talk.

The interim county counsel then stated to Buttner, “Sir, just hold for a moment, and we’ll give you the time.”

When Buttner ignored the statement, Griefer then said to the back of the room, “If I would have the sheriff’s deputy please remove him from this building.”

To which the county counsel responded, “No, no, no, no. Just let him run, because he’s talking over us.”

Buttner finished his three-minute speech, but it was muted with the microphone off.

Supervisors Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon both raised questions after Buttner left the podium about what specifically was “electioneering.” Brandon recommended giving Buttner his three minutes back to speak.

Campbell added, “I’m just frustrated because I have sat here and had people come up here and say awful things to me, and you (to Board Chair Griefer) never said a word.”

Griefer responded that when the comments were made in the past about Campbell and other supervisors, the polls weren’t open (so no electioneering concerns).

Board members requested that the interim county counsel elaborate about what qualifies as electioneering, and he indicated that Buttner’s comments to that point were likely not electioneering, but it was his understanding that Board Chair Griefer was interrupting Buttner to remind him that electioneering is not allowed, not necessarily that he was in violation (but Buttner continued to speak).

After the public comment period wrapped up, the tension in the room decreased, and there were special proclamations recognizing National Travel and Tourism Week and California Tourism Month, along with Emergency Medical Services Week. There was also an update provided about ongoing culvert repairs near Willow Springs Drive.

The board also approved a short-term agreement through October 31 with Joe McGrath to operate the Lake Tulloch RV, Campground, and Marina following the exit of the previous concessionaire. It stipulates that McGrath’s group will pay the county 10% of the gross receipts collected. They earlier indicated a goal to have the operations up and running by around Independence Day. There was also a separate vote by the county to spend $25,000 in contingency money to address some immediate infrastructure needs related to water tanks, fencing, and dock repairs.

In other happenings, one of the main discussions that came up during board reports, initially brought up by District One Supervisor Mike Holland, was concerns about $200,000 in connection fees that the Jamestown Sanitary District is reportedly requiring Habitat For Humanity to pay as part of the transition of the Miner’s Motel in Jamestown into available housing. The county is donating the property to Habitat, and Holland expressed a desire to hear from the Jamestown Sanitary District about the reasoning for the high fees at a future time/meeting.

The board also had a discussion about standardizing employee background checks, citing some issues in the past, but the item was tabled following a 2-2-1 vote. It was being proposed by Supervisors Mike Holland and Anaiah Kirk.

The Supervisors continue to meet in the board meeting room. This afternoon, there will be closed session discussions about the open Community Development Director position and an employee evaluation of the Chief Probation Officer.