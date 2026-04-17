Posse Members To Preview Upcoming Roundup

Sonora, CA — The 2026 Mother Lode Roundup is just three weeks away.

The annual community celebration always occurs over Mother’s Day weekend and draws thousands of people to Tuolumne County. The weekend is anchored by the two-day rodeo at the fairgrounds and Saturday morning’s parade.

Some of the other upcoming highlights include the Great Steak Barbecue this Saturday (April 18), the Band Review at Sonora High School on May 6, and the Queen Coronation/Calcutta on May 7.

The Cowboy Channel will also be back filming the rodeo this year.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse General Chairman Mike Suess, Rodeo Chairman Dan Durnall, Calcutta Chairman Tim Orpurt, and Media Member Coordinator Steve Oliveira.

This year marks the Roundup’s 67th year.