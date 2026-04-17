CHP Sonora Unit Welcomes New Commander

Jamestown, CA – The CHP Sonora Unit has a new commander, and he is a familiar face in the community.

Lieutenant Randy Matyshock has returned to the unit to oversee it.

“Lieutenant Matyshock was a former sergeant for the Sonora Area from January 2016 until April 2025, when he received a promotion to lieutenant at CHP Headquarters in Sacramento,” noted CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado.

Lt. Matyshock replaces Lt. Commander Destiny Tafoya, who also left in January after a promotion to captain with the Bakersfield CHP Unit, as reported here. She made history as the first woman to oversee the unit and held the post for seven years, beginning April 1, 2019. We reported at the time here that Lt. Commander Tafoya replaced Lt. Commander Shane Ferreira, who left the job after just two years when he was promoted to captain and took over command of the Modesto unit.

The unit covers around 2,229 square miles and roughly 55,000 residents in Tuolumne County. Machado added, “Lieutenant Matyshock is well known in the community and is looking forward to leading the Sonora Area into the future.”