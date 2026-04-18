Outstanding Warrant Lands Sonora Man Behind Bars

Sonora, CA – A traffic stop resulted in a Sonora man being arrested for an outstanding warrant and new drug charges after a pat-down search turned up meth.

Sonora Police officers pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, around 10:15 p.m. on South Washington Street near Gold Street. During questioning of the driver, 46-year-old Isaac Peter Bisset, a record check revealed that Bisset had two or more prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, including an outstanding felony warrant.

Officers searched the vehicle and Bisset, finding him in possession of a pipe and a clear plastic bag containing 0.66 grams of methamphetamine.

Subsequently, Bisset was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for his felony warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.