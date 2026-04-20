Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Launches Proactive MINT Unit

Mariposa, CA — The sheriff’s office in Mariposa County is stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal narcotics and other offenses.

The Mariposa Interdiction and Narcotics Team (MINT) was recently launched in response to a noticeable rise in crime and related community concerns. The sheriff’s office reports that this past weekend, MINT members conducted proactive enforcement operations in the Coulterville and Greeley Hill areas focused on disrupting criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office notes, “Through traffic and pedestrian stops targeting narcotics offenses, DUI, burglary, stolen property, and outstanding warrants, deputies made dozens of contacts, made two arrests, and seized nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.”

The sheriff’s office is planning to “stay on the offensive” to disrupt criminal activity.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese adds, “By staying ahead of crime and maintaining a visible presence, we are committed to keeping our communities safe.”