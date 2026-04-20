Extended Road Closure For Utility Work In Arnold

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that Pine Drive in Arnold will be impacted over the next couple of weeks due to utility work.

Starting today, and continuing through May 8, there will be a full closure between Country Club Drive and 5th Green Drive during weekdays. The work will take place Monday – Friday from 7 am – 5 pm.

During that time, travelers will need to take an alternate route. A detour is set up around the construction zone. KW Emerson is doing the work.