Now Is The Time To Return Overdue Tuolumne County Library Books

Sonora, CA — There are some special happenings at the Tuolumne County Library this week.

At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county leaders formally declared April 19-25 as National Library Week.

CAO Roger Root noted that special events have been taking place throughout the week, including poems of the day at the circulation desk, crafts, story times, and games.

The Friends of the Library is also giving out complimentary coffee and snacks while supplies last.

Also, this week, all fines are waived on books that are returned late, and lost library cards are being replaced free of charge.

Supervisor Ryan Campbell praised the local libraries and the staff, noting, “I think that the work that they do is incredibly important, and more so now than ever. Libraries are effectively spaces, not just about renting books and materials, they are places for children to go, places for adults to get further education, or apply for jobs. I think the work they do there is phenomenal.

Board Chair Steve Griefer added that Benjamin Franklin was the founder of the first public library, and they are a part of the nation’s heritage. He thanked the workers at the libraries and the patrons who use them.

Tuolumne County has libraries in Sonora, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and Groveland.