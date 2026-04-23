Honoring Mother Earth Volunteer Day And Celebration

Sonora, CA — The two-day Honoring Mother Earth activities will be on Friday and Saturday, a collaboration between the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians.

Friday is a day of service, a cleanup event at Woods Creek in Sonora, and Saturday will be a celebration at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians Cultural Resources Manager Kyle Cox is today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day and provides a preview of the events. Find his interview here.

Cox says Woods Creek was selected for the cleanup because it is a former village site that lies halfway between the two rancherias, and they felt it would be a good meeting point.

Saturday’s celebration from 11 am – 4 pm in the Tribes of Tuolumne County building will include traditional songs, dancing, storytelling, artisans, food, and educational activities. The community is invited to take part on both days. For details on how to sign up for the cleanup, click here. For more information about Saturday’s celebration, click here.

2026 marks the fourth year of the two-day event.