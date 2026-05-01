Sonora Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Sonora, CA — After Mexican miners established what was referred to as the Sonoran Camp in 1848 during the Gold Rush, the City of Sonora was incorporated three years later on May 1st, 1851.

Today is the city’s 175th anniversary. Mayor Ann Segerstrom reports that the city has been working to acquire commendations and recognitions from Governor Gavin Newsom, US Congressman Tom McClintock, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, and Assemblyman David Tangipa. City leaders pulled off the “quad-fecta,” and all four are now hanging at City Hall.

The photo shows Congressman McClintock’s representative, Matt Reed, hand-delivering a commendation from the US Congress to Mayor Segerstrom and City Administrator Chris Gorsky.

On Mother Lode Views last weekend, Segerstrom noted, “Sonora was the 11th city to be incorporated in the new State of California.” She added, “We’re really looking forward to this banner year for us.”

Segerstrom said in the interview that the Community Development Department has also been working to get a banner signifying the 175th anniversary in downtown, and also banners on light posts celebrating historic city buildings.