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TC Board Chair Griefer To Talk County Issues

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By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer

Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer

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Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an overview of recent Tuolumne County Supervisors’ actions with the board chair, Steve Griefer.

Some of the topics will include the vote to amend the contract with CAL Fire related to Station 56, moving the Office of Emergency Services to the sheriff’s office, budget planning ahead of the July 1 new fiscal year, and goals and priorities identified during this year’s board workshop.

He will also talk about recruitment efforts underway to fill the positions of some recently departed department heads.

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