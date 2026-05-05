New Mural In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — The Promotion Club of Jamestown’s mural committee unveiled a large, brand new mural on Sunday. The mural is 40 feet long and 6.5 feet tall at the corner of Seco and Main street. In concrete below the mural are 55 dedicated bricks and several large medallions spread out over an area of 25 feet. They were installed in August 2025. Sonora Area Foundation provided grant funding for the project and to complete the mural project.

The mural development process began in 2015 with a group led by Jim O’Neill right after the completion of the Walk of Fame project. More details about the project are here.

Duke York spoke about the time it took to get the project completed during his speech at the mural unveiling ceremony sharing, “There were hills and low valleys in that process not to mention a pandemic.” The final mural design was completed and reviewed and approved by the Tuolumne County historic design review committee in 2017. In late 2024 Jim O’Neill handed over the project to the York family to complete. York gave a special thank you to Todd and Corinne of T&C Signs and Creative Ink and Thread for their perseverance to recreate the entire mural after the original design was lost by the designer.

Several project contributors were recognized including Robert Taylor masonry for doing the sidewalk work, Bill Coffill for his contribution on the agreement, Leslie Hurst for her artistic guidance, Brad Fisher and Lisa Folsom Delacey for finding the historic photographs used in the mural, Eric Ramirez and the crew at Lingley Enterprises for mounting the mural, and Gary Wilson and Mallory Barendregt of the promotion club of Jamestown. Also recognized for contributing medallions were the Mallory Barendregt family, Chris and Sue Hockett, and The Willow Wisp Café. There was a special recognition for the Diane Cummings Family and the recently passed away, first CAO of Tuolumne County, Steve Szaley.

The owners of the building Tony and Brianne Cerasi were unable to attend the mural reveal, they were represented by Jody and Janet Miller, Brianne Cerasi’s parents.

Next, the Promotion Club and the York family will pay for a damaged panel in the original “Walk of Fame” kiosk to be replaced. The damaged panel’s images and text have significantly faded from sun exposure on one side. The panel will be recreated and installed in Rocca Park by Tuolumne County.