New Police Chief Picked For Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — Steven Poortinga has been promoted as the new Police Chief for the City of Angels Camp.

He was the top pick following a competitive recruitment process. The position had been open since December after the retirement of Scott Ellis, and Joel Broumas served as the interim chief.

Poortinga has 25 years of law enforcement experience. He initially served 15 years with the Angels Camp PD as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant. He later left to serve with the Modesto and Lathrop police departments, and returned to the Angels Camp PD in 2025. Since his return, he has been both a sergeant and an acting police chief.

“Steven Poortinga’s extensive experience, leadership, and deep connection to the Angels Camp community make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Police Department,” said City Administrator, Michael Hodson.

Five qualified candidates applied and interviews were conducted by a panel that included the interim police chief, the Sonora Police Chief, and the Angels Camp City Administrator.

A swearing in ceremony is planned for today at 9 am at the Angels Camp Police Station.