Band Review To Kick Off Roundup Week Activities

Sonora, CA — Events are planned in the coming days leading up to the 2026 Mother Lode Roundup.

Today (May 6) at 6 pm at Sonora High’s Dunlavy Field is the annual band review. It is a chance to see all of the bands that will perform in this Saturday’s parade. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse member, Tim Orpurt, recently commented, “We showcase the bands, and that allows us to have a continuous motion parade (on Saturday). The Band Review was started several years ago. All of the schools have pretty good bands, and they can showcase all of their talents.” It is named in honor of the late band teacher, Rick Restivo.

Then on Thursday at the Black Oak Casino Resort, there will be the Queen Coronation at 4 pm and the Calcutta at 6 pm. This year’s Queen candidates are Hannah Fletcher, KaeLee Gates, and Taryl Townsend.

The parade will be Saturday at 10 am in downtown Sonora, and the two-day rodeo is Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Click here to find the myMotherLode.com Roundup Section with links previewing all of the various events.