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About $350,000 Raised For Resiliency Village’s Octopod Project

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By B.J. Hansen
Octopod project - Resiliency Village Photo

Octopod project - Resiliency Village Photo

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Sonora, CA — A recent fundraiser was held in the Brahma Room at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort to benefit Resiliency Village.

The non-profit organization has a mission to “provide housing, healing, and hope for those experiencing homelessness and creating a compassionate community that breaks cycles of poverty, trauma, and displacement.” Resiliency Village provides housing and services at its property in the Big Hill area.

Executive Director Mark Dyken reports that the fundraiser in late April saw around 300 people in attendance. Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians hosted the event and donated $25,000. The Sonora Area Foundation put up a matching grant of $150,000. Dyken says they are still counting and receiving donations, but the total raised will be around $350,000. He adds that the money will go toward completing construction and operating the Octopod, a new facility on the campus, which will add eight living units.

The program included a short film about Resiliency Village, testimonials from two successful graduates of the program, a brief address from Tribal Chairman Joseph Mathiesen-Powell, a special guest speaker, H. Randolph Holder, and an address from Dyken on the challenges ahead and future plans.

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