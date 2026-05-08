Human Remains Found Near Lover’s Leap

Knights Ferry, CA — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that last week’s law enforcement activity along Highway 108 near Knights Ferry was due to human remains being found near Lover’s Leap.

We reported here last week that little information was being revealed regarding the heavy law enforcement presence and that travelers reported seeing the coroner’s vehicle at the scene. This evening, sheriff’s officials released these details regarding the incident. They relayed that on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at about 1 p.m., deputies and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to the 16200 block of Highway 108 for a report of possible human remains being discovered. Once on scene, investigators found the human remains near the side of the road.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious, and it is being investigated as a homicide,” stated sheriff’s officials, adding, “We appreciate the public’s continued patience and understanding as this case continues to develop. Detectives are working diligently to ensure the investigation is handled thoroughly; however, due to the complexity of the case, no further details are available at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Perez at (209) 525-7093 or submit an anonymous tip through Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-60-CRIME or visiting stancrimetips.org.