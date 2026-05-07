Update: Fire In Burson

Update at 5:10 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a vegetation fire in Burson near the South Camanche Reservoir shore in Calaveras County. It ignited around 4:30 p.m. in the 13400 block of Stone Lane near Keystome Way, east of Burson Road, and north of Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that within minutes of crews’ arrival, the flames were burning in some grass at a slow rate of spread, and firefighters contained the blaze at a 30′ x 50′ spot. Crews will mop up for the next hour. No injuries were reported in this fire, which remains under investigation.

Original post at 4:45 p.m.: Burson, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in Burson near the South Camanche Reservoir shore in Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 13400 block of Stone Lane near Keystome Way, east of Burson Road, and north of Highway 12. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.