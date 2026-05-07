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Two Dogs Impounded, Calaveras Shelter Releases Urgent Message

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By Tracey Petersen
Two dogs impounded at the Calaveras County Animal Service Shelter—CCAS photo

Two dogs impounded at the Calaveras County Animal Service Shelter—CCAS photo

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  • One of two dogs impounded at the Calaveras County Animal Service Shelter—CCAS photo
  • One of two dogs impounded at the Calaveras County Animal Service Shelter—CCAS photo

San Andreas, CA – The two dogs, pictured in the image box, were captured by law enforcement last night and impounded in the Calaveras County Animal Services shelter in San Andreas, which has an urgent message for the public.

Shelter officials say, “Because of the recent cases of parvovirus at the shelter, the shelter remains under quarantine, and since the vaccination status of these dogs is unknown, they may be at risk, and they put the shelter at risk of restarting the quarantine period should they become ill.” They added, “We have vaccinated these dogs as per our usual intake procedures, but vaccines take time to offer protection. These dogs should return home ASAP.”

They are reaching out to the public to find the dogs’ owners, so they can “come in person to promptly reclaim them.” Additionally, if you recognize these canines, contact the shelter office at (209) 754-6509.

“Proof of ownership is required; therefore, details have been purposely omitted so the owner may properly identify these as belonging to them,” stated animal service officials.

To reclaim a dog, the owners must bring a photo ID and proof of rabies vaccination.

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