Last Week’s Sonny Fire In Valley Springs Cause Identified

Valley Springs, CA – The Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) has identified the cause of last week’s Sonny Fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

As earlier reported here, firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated and CAL Fire responded to the blaze near Sonny Lane and Highway 12 on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in the afternoon.

“The slow-moving fire was contained by firefighters to approximately 1/4 of an acre and was determined to have spread from a burn pile,” relayed CCF officials, who added that the property owner was at the site when the fire escaped.

CCF provided this graphic to remind the public of burn pile rules, noting that one spark can spread a fire.