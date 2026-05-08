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Gates Is 2026 Mother Lode Roundup Queen

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By B.J. Hansen
KaeLee Gates - MLR Courtesy image by Kathy Scutt photography

KaeLee Gates - MLR Courtesy image by Kathy Scutt photography

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Tuolumne, CA — A new Mother Lode Roundup Queen was crowned Thursday evening at the coronation ceremony held at the Black Oak Casino Resort.

This year’s contestants were 22-year-old Kaelee Gates of Copperopolis, 17-year-old Hannah Fletcher of Oakdale, and 23-year-old Taryl Townsend of Boulevard. Gates was announced as the winner, Townsend the first runner-up, and Fletcher the second runner-up.

Gates also proudly held the titles of 2023 Miss Folsom Pro Rodeo Queen and 2025 Miss Grand National Rodeo, experiences that she says strengthened her love for rodeo and the community it represents.

The Calcutta was held immediately afterward on Thursday, a fundraising auction where people can bid on 20 teams participating in the calf scramble.

The next big event is Saturday’s 10 am parade.

Click here to find a rundown of events and special 2026 dignitaries in the myMotherLode.com Roundup section.

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