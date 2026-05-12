Results Of CHP April Statewide Speed MEP

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP reports that during last month’s 24-hour statewide speeding Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), 12,000 citations were issued, with Tuolumne County contributing to that total.

“The CHP held the statewide Maximum Enforcement Period to save lives by deploying all available CHP officers to enforce speed laws as well as all other vehicle code violations,” stated the Sonora Unit CHP.

Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes on California’s roadways, as earlier reported here. Speed was attributed to more than 110,000 fatal and injury-related crashes in the state last year. The MEP began at 6 a.m. on April 28, 2026, and ended at 5:59 a.m. on April 29. During the MEP, the Sonora Unit of the CHP issued 102 citations for various vehicle code violations.

“The goal was to remind the community that we have a ZERO tolerance for unsafe driving habits and that all speed-related crashes are preventable when traffic laws are obeyed,” remarked CHP.

A total of 19,564 citations were issued for road rule violations statewide, with more than 200 drivers cited for exceeding 100 mph.