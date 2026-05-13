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Update: Vegetation Fire In Coulterville

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By Nic Peterson
Update: Vegetation Fire In Coulterville

Update: Vegetation Fire In Coulterville

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Update at 3:00 p.m.: Additional fire resources are headed to this incident, with the fire growing to approximately 20 acres

Update at 2:45 p.m.: The Bend Fire has grown to ten acres, which is burning upslope at a slow rate of spread and in an area that is difficult to access for fire resources.

Original post at 2:29 p.m.: Coulterville, CA– Fire resources are responding to a vegetation fire burning at the Horseshoe Bend Recreation Area in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County. The fire is approximately 3-4 acres and has been named the Bend Fire. No information yet about the rate of spread or if any structures are threatened.

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