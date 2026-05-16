Bicycle Crash Ends With A Helicopter Rescue

CAL FIRE copter 606 assisting in cyclist rescue on Red Hills Road in the area of Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County—CAL FIRE TCU photo

Chinese Camp, CA – An injured cyclist had to be rescued after crashing into a ditch on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County yesterday afternoon.

Multiple agencies, including CAL FIRE/Tuolumne County Fire, Chicken Ranch Fire, and MDA Ambulance, were called to the scene. Red Hills Road runs from Highway 120 to J-59/La Grange Road, but the exact location of the crash was not disclosed.

Once at the scene, when the cyclist could not be reached by ground, CAL FIRE copter 606 was called in to hoist the man to safety, and EMS then checked him for further injuries. No further details on his condition were released. Additional resources on the scene included the Sierra Center E-5830.